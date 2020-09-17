Sens. Tell FCC To Subsidize Remote Learning Amid COVID-19

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Democratic senators and education leaders chided the Federal Communications Commission on Thursday for not using its broadband subsidy program to help parents and students participating in remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sens. Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., along with the American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten and the American Federation of School Administrators President Ernest A. Logan, called for the FCC to use its E-Rate program to subsidize the broadband bills of households where children need internet access to take part in remote learning this fall. The lawmakers said during Thursday's press conference that as...

