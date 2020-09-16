NLRB Won't Reconsider McDonald's Joint-Employer Deal

Law360 (September 16, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday denied a request to reconsider its decision approving a settlement in a once-blockbuster suit seeking to hold McDonald's USA LLC jointly responsible for alleged labor law violations by franchisees, standing by its previous decision that two board members don't have conflicts of interest. A three-member NLRB panel refused to reconsider its split decision last year vacating Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito's 2018 decision to reject a proposed global settlement that would put an end to all pending charges against McDonald's in the litigation over whether the fast-food giant is jointly liable for alleged violations of the National Labor...

