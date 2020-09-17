Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-MSU Coach Says 'Bad-Faith' Suit Warrants Sanctions

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University's athletic director and its former head football coach moved for sanctions in a First Amendment retaliation suit that has also ensnared Jones Day, telling the court that the ex-recruiter behind the suit not only couldn't prove retaliation, but that his suit was part of a pattern of harassment and bad faith allegations.

Former coach Mark Dantonio and MSU athletic director William Beekman said Wednesday that ex-MSU recruiter Curtis Blackwell II's claims should be dismissed, arguing that public statements by Dantonio's attorney and Beekman in response to allegations Blackwell made in an underlying lawsuit could not serve as the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!