Ex-MSU Coach Says 'Bad-Faith' Suit Warrants Sanctions

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- Michigan State University's athletic director and its former head football coach moved for sanctions in a First Amendment retaliation suit that has also ensnared Jones Day, telling the court that the ex-recruiter behind the suit not only couldn't prove retaliation, but that his suit was part of a pattern of harassment and bad faith allegations. Former coach Mark Dantonio and MSU athletic director William Beekman said Wednesday that ex-MSU recruiter Curtis Blackwell II's claims should be dismissed, arguing that public statements by Dantonio's attorney and Beekman in response to allegations Blackwell made in an underlying lawsuit could not serve as the...

