Soccer Superstar Wins 'Messi' Match To Score EU Trademark

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 3:08 PM BST) -- Soccer sensation Lionel Messi scored an intellectual property win on Thursday as Europe's top court held that the Barcelona team captain's international notoriety would distinguish his namesake logo from another EU trademark used by the Spanish cycle and sportswear company Massi. The European Court of Justice upheld a lower court's decision backing the superstar, rejecting the European Union Intellectual Property Office's conclusion that there was a likelihood of confusion between the "Messi" trademark the star was trying to register and the Massi brand. "It is not plausible to think that, in the absence of concrete indications that indicate otherwise, the average consumer,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS