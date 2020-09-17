Assange Put Sources Named In War Logs At Risk, US Claims

Law360, London (September 17, 2020, 4:50 PM BST) -- WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange published the unredacted names of U.S. informants living in Iraq and Afghanistan that were contained in military war logs, creating a "grave and imminent risk" to innocent civilians, a U.S. prosecutor said at Assange's London extradition hearing Thursday. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, shown here in May 2019, is fighting extradition to the U.S. where he is wanted over claims he published classified documents covering U.S. conduct in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The statement was made by U.S. government lawyer Joel Smith as he cross-examined John Sloboda, the co-founder of the Iraq Body Count...

