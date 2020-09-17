Crystallex Wants Citgo Sale In January In $1.2B Award Row

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- Crystallex on Thursday asked a Delaware judge to set a January date for a sale of Citgo's parent company to enforce a $1.2 billion arbitral award against Venezuela, even as complicated questions relating to sanctions and U.S. national security concerns were debated during the same hearing. The proposal by Gibson Dunn partner Robert Weigel that U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark aim to set a target sale date the week of Jan. 11 came during a three-hour hearing in which Crystallex International Corp. squared off against Venezuela and its national oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela SA. Crystallex, a Canadian mining company...

