Netflix Says 'Tiger King' TM Claims Are Barred By Free Speech

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Netflix is asking a California federal judge to toss out trademark infringement accusations filed by a magazine that claims it coined the name "Tiger King" when it profiled zookeeper Joe Exotic, saying they are clearly barred by the First Amendment. In a motion filed Wednesday, Netflix said the name of its smash hit documentary series didn't violate the trademark rights of Hollywood Weekly Magazine, which ran an article in 2013 called "Joe Exotic, The Tiger King." Trademark lawsuits over creative works are almost always barred by the First Amendment, and Netflix said Hollywood Weekly's case was not the rare exception....

