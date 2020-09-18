High Court Dockets Challenge To 'God' In Naturalization Oath

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments from a French atheist who has waited 12 years to obtain U.S. citizenship because the oath of allegiance concludes with the phrase "so help me God." Olga Paule Perrier-Bilbo made it onto the high court's docket on Sept. 15, following a loss in the First Circuit in April. Her petition for certiorari, authored by well-known atheism advocate Michael Newdow, compared the status of certain religious groups in the U.S. to that of white people in the country's racist past. "This case presents the court with an opportunity to explain why it views white supremacy...

