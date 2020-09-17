Farmers Urges Texas Justices To End Crash Settlement Row

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- A Farmers Insurance Group unit told the Texas Supreme Court Thursday that it should not have to face a claim that it mishandled its policyholder's defense and settlement of a car crash suit, contending that the claim is not viable under a long-standing legal doctrine because the policyholder was not hit with a judgment exceeding policy limits. An attorney for Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co., solo practitioner Kenneth R. Chambers, told the Texas high court during a Zoom hearing that policyholder Cassandra Longoria is not entitled under the state's "Stowers" doctrine to recover the $100,000 she paid out of pocket...

