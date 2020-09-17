Firms Told To Stop Running 'Misleading' Ads In Scouts' Ch. 11

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge told law firms they can't tell prospective clients that sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America can be pursued anonymously or that there's a $1.5 billion fund waiting for them. Two months shy of the November claims deadline, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein gave a group of personal injury firms a few new rules for the advertising campaigns they've run in order to encourage victims to file their sexual abuse claims against the bankrupt organization. In August, the Boy Scouts accused the firms of going off-script in describing the claims process. In an order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS