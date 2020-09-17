LinkedIn, Zynga Founders' Blank-Check IPO Raises $600M

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:12 PM EDT) -- LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus' blank-check company, Reinvent Technology Partners, went public Thursday after pricing a $600 million initial public offering steered by Skadden and Ropes & Gray. New York-based Reinvent sold 60 million units at $10 each late on Wednesday. Its units began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "RTP.U." Reinvent is represented by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP while Ropes & Gray LLP is advising the underwriter. Blank-check companies, also known as special-purpose acquisition companies, are shell entities that raise money through IPOs in order to acquire a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS