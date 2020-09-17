7th Circ. Judge Wary Of 'Orwellian' Defense Of Cheese Labels

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Thursday pressed Kraft Heinz and other companies accused of improperly labeling their grated Parmesan products as "100% Parmesan cheese" despite additives to address why that claim would not be misleading under various states' consumer protection laws, with one judge saying the justification sounded "a little bit Orwellian." Customers are appealing the dismissal of most of their claims in a multidistrict litigation alleging that Kraft Heinz Co., SuperValu Inc., and others put too much cellulose into grated cheese as filler, saying the labels convey the message that the products are entirely cheese without additives, a claim "contradicted...

