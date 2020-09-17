Copyright Fight Over Leaked Nicki Minaj Song Headed To Trial

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Wednesday that rapper Nicki Minaj was protected by copyright's fair use doctrine when she privately "experimented" with sampling a song by Tracy Chapman, but left it undecided whether she was legally responsible for the track getting leaked to a radio station. Siding with Minaj on a key issue in a two-year-old court battle, U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips said the rapper was entitled to use Chapman's copyrighted materials to create a private demo track before actually clearing the sample. "Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask...

