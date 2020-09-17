Investors Aren't Entitled To 'Crypto Craze' Docs, NVIDIA Says

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Tech company NVIDIA Corporation told the Delaware Chancery Court Thursday that a group of investors has not shown a proper purpose to obtain company records to investigate possible mismanagement by officers they contend misstated the impact of the cryptocurrency "craze" on the business. During a trial in front of Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick, NVIDIA's counsel argued that the investors are not entitled to certain records to probe what company officers knew about or failed to disclose concerning business volatility caused by the digital currency boom's impact on demand for NVIDIA's products. "We don't think the plaintiffs have met their burden,"...

