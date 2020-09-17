Underage Hosts In NJ May Be Liable To Drunk Driving Victims

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday found that an underage adult who hosted his friends at his parents' home before a drunk guest drove off from the house and caused a fatal crash may be held civilly liable to the estate of the deceased victim. The court upended an appellate decision that affirmed the dismissal of a third-party suit against then-19-year-old Mark Zwierzynski, who hosted his friends while his parents weren't home. Brandon Tyler Narleski, then also 19, was killed in an accident caused by then-20-year-old Nicholas Gomes, who had driven away from Zwierzynski's home with a blood alcohol concentration...

