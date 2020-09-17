Ex-Texas Judge Gets Probation For Campaign Fund Misuse

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A former Texas district court judge who pled guilty to misusing about $28,000 in campaign funds for personal expenses was sentenced in Texas federal court on Thursday to time served and three years of probation. Alexandra Smoots-Thomas, 44, was indicted on seven counts of wire fraud in November while serving as a judge for the 164th District Court in Harris County, a position she had held since 2009. That same month, she was suspended from the bench without pay by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. She entered a plea agreement with the government, admitting guilt to one count of wire...

