Holtec Blasts NJ Town's 'Unfounded' Nuclear Plant Paranoia

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- Nuclear energy supplier Holtec International slammed a New Jersey town's decision to deny land use permits for nuclear fuel storage facilities, telling a federal court that the rejection was a regulatory overreach and a potentially dangerous hindrance to the safe shutdown of an aging reactor. In a complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order filed Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, Holtec alleges the Lacey Township Planning Board improperly assumed powers reserved for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to shut down the Oyster Creek Nuclear Plant's decommission process based on ill-informed safety concerns. "Defendants aggressively and improperly stepped into the shoes of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS