Heir-Finder Exec Gets Probation For Working With Competitor

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:38 PM EDT) -- The ex-president and CEO of a California company that tracks down lost and unknown heirs was sentenced to two years of probation in Illinois federal court Thursday for conspiring with another company to allocate customers and reduce competition in the heir location service market. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly sentenced former Brandenburger & Davis executive Bradley Davis after he pled guilty in 2016 to participating in a nearly nine-year conspiracy to suppress and eliminate competition in the market for heir location services. Judge Kennelly also sentenced the winding-down company to pay a $890,000 fine during the hearing. And while he imposed...

