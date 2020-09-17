Luxembourg Co. May Recoup VAT From ECJ Vehicle Ruling

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Luxembourg investment company's bid for a tax break on vehicles used by employees in Germany got a partial boost Thursday when an adviser to the European Union's highest court said providing cars free to employees isn't a service. The European Court of Justice opinion could help the investment company, QM, recoup value-added taxes it paid on at least one of two vehicles it provided to a pair of employees who worked in Luxembourg, but lived in Germany. Whether QM is ultimately responsible for tax will be decided by the Saarland Finance Court in Germany. While the Saarland court only asked...

