LATAM Seeks Court OK For Revised, $2.45B DIP Loan

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT) -- South American airline LATAM Airlines Group SA on Thursday put an amended, $2.45 billion debtor-in-possession financing package before a New York bankruptcy court after its earlier plan was rejected. While the contours of the revised plan are similar to the airline's original deal, the latest version eliminates an equity swap option that drew objections from the court and certain LATAM creditors, the airline said in court filings. The changes "clear the way for the prompt approval of the [debtor-in-posession] motions," LATAM argued, adding that approval "remains vital to the debtors' ability to continue to operate their business and to successfully pursue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS