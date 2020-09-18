NTIA, Section 230 Authors Spar Over Social Media Moderation

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A branch of the Commerce Department and two lawmakers offered dueling opinions on how far the Federal Communications Commission can go in regulating how social media platforms moderate online content, with the agency arguing the FCC must step in to clarify a murky statute. The National Telecommunications and Information Administration reiterated in reply comments Thursday that it believes the FCC has full authority to interpret Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, imposing clear-cut moderation rules that web platforms must follow if they wish to be exempted from lawsuits under the statute. "Many comments claim that the FCC lacks the jurisdiction to prescribe...

