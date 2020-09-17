Comments To DOL Back National Paid Family Leave Policy

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:31 PM EDT) -- Most of the 201 comments submitted to the U.S. Department of Labor in response to the agency's request for views on paid family leave supported the adoption of a federal policy providing the time off, although some free-market groups opposed it. The insurance industry took a neutral stance on the adoption of a federal paid family leave policy but offered some recommendations if the government decides to go that route — including Cigna's suggestion that paid family leave be offered through benefit plans governed by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. The DOL's request for information, issued in July, asked the...

