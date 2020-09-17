VW Supplier Says It Lost Antitrust Witness With Exec's Death

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- An auto parts maker asked a Michigan federal court to resume discovery in its case accusing Volkswagen of illegally maintaining a stranglehold over its suppliers, after reports that a Volkswagen executive shared secret recordings about the plot before dying of an apparent suicide. Prevent USA Corp. filed a motion Wednesday seeking to lift a stay on discovery imposed in March, arguing it has already "suffered severe and potentially irreparable prejudice" from the loss of this key witness. According to recent media reports, an unidentified Volkswagen employee who was being investigated by the company for recording meetings about the activity alleged in...

