Justices Told FHFA's Structure Sinks Fannie, Freddie 'Sweep'

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A group of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac investors on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject the government's years-long, multibillion-dollar "net worth sweep" of the two mortgage giants, arguing that it was the product of an unconstitutionally structured Federal Housing Finance Agency. In a 79-page brief, the investors said that the FHFA, which oversees Fannie and Freddie as conservator and agreed to the profit sweep in 2012, has a single-director, independent structure that's as bad as, if not worse than, the one the justices deemed unconstitutional this past term for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Seila Law v....

