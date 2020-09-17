Labor Dept. Preps Wage Level Changes For High-Skilled Visas

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is preparing to revise the minimum wage levels businesses must pay foreign workers on certain high-skilled visas, including the H-1B, the latest in a series of upcoming changes aimed at tightening eligibility for work visas. According to a Wednesday notice, the U.S. Department of Labor plans to adjust the wage requirements for the H-1B specialty occupation visa for individuals with university degrees and employer-sponsored green cards, which ensure foreign workers are paid industry-standard salaries. The changes will also target the H-1B1 visa for professionals from Chile and Singapore and the E-3 visa for professionals from Australia. The department...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS