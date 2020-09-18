William Trust Sues Indian Airline SpiceJet To Recoup $27M

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 6:55 PM BST) -- Wilmington Trust SP Services and an aviation company have sued Indian budget airline SpiceJet in London, seeking more than $27 million that they say is owed on six Boeing jet leasing agreements. According to the newly public Sept. 3 High Court claim, two separate aircraft lease agreements for six Boeing 737s were inked with SpiceJet Ltd. between 2018 and 2019. The first agreement was with Dublin-based Wilmington Trust and the second was with BOC Aviation (Ireland) Wilmington Trust says it is due more than $19 million from SpiceJet under the terms of a 2018 lease after the airline stopped paying its rent in...

