Feds Resist Merging Kickback Suits Against Teva, Regeneron

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts federal prosecutors are trying to ensure that two False Claims Act suits accusing Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals of illegally paying charitable foundations to cover copays for its drugs are kept separate.

The government urged a federal judge Thursday not to transfer its case against Teva for reassignment with its suit accusing Regeneron of paying tens of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks through a foundation to get doctors to prescribe its injectable eye disease drug because both suits have little in common. Teva is accused of funneling $300 million in illegal kickbacks to Medicare patients using its multiple...

