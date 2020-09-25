Justices May Take New Shot At Balancing Religion And Bias

Law360 (September 25, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Though the U.S. Supreme Court recently blessed religiously affiliated employers' ability to avoid discrimination suits, the question of whether those workplaces can dodge federal bias laws in all cases may be back before the justices soon. Near the end of its last term, the high court endorsed a broad view of the so-called "ministerial exception," which shields religious employers from anti-discrimination laws, when it blocked two bias suits by parochial schoolteachers from proceeding. Even though it's never clear if the justices will accept particular cases, a recent ministerial exception ruling out of the Seventh Circuit could garner their attention. In that...

