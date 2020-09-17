Blue Bell Fined $17.25M In Criminal Listeria Outbreak Case

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Ice cream manufacturer Blue Bell Creameries LP was sentenced in Texas federal court to pay $17.25 million in criminal penalties following its May agreement to plead guilty to charges it shipped products linked to a 2015 listeriosis outbreak, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman's sentencing is consistent with the plea agreement under which the ice cream maker copped to two misdemeanor counts of distributing adulterated ice cream products, the DOJ said. The agency claims that the fine and forfeiture amount is the largest-ever criminal penalty following a conviction in a food safety case. "The plea...

