IRobot Blames Stock Drop On Trump Uncertainty, Not Fraud

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Roomba vacuum maker iRobot Corp. told a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday that President Donald Trump's unpredictable nature and the trade war he started with China are to blame for a 2018 stock price drop, arguing company executives were open about the uncertainty. Seeking to dismiss a proposed securities class action by investors, James Carroll of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP told U.S. District Judge Denise J. Casper during a hearing that iRobot did its best to navigate the tensions with China and increase market competition. But iRobot and many other companies were put "in a bind" when Trump started the trade...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS