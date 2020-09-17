Ex-JPMorgan Trader Gets 8 Months For Forex-Rigging

Law360, New York (September 17, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A former JPMorgan Chase & Co. foreign currency trader convicted of conspiring to fix currency prices was sentenced to eight months in prison on Thursday. At a sentencing hearing conducted via video conference, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl handed down the prison term to Akshay Aiyer, who was convicted at trial for fixing prices on trades for Central and Eastern European, Middle Eastern and African, or CEEMEA, currencies between 2010 and 2013. Aiyer, 37, was also ordered to pay a $150,000 fine and serve two years of supervised release. Prosecutors say Aiyer schemed with other traders, including two cooperating witnesses...

