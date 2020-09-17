FTC Expands Its Reviews Of Past Mergers

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission wants to increase its insight into past transactions with a "revamped merger retrospective program" announced Thursday and billed as a way to mull questions and industries not studied extensively in the past. The FTC's Bureau of Economics has been retrospectively analyzing consummated mergers and their impact on competition since 1984. But now, amid a wider backlash accusing the agency and its peers at the U.S. Department of Justice of lax enforcement permitting anti-competitive mergers, the bureau says it wants to "expand and formalize" those research efforts. "Merger retrospectives are a powerful way of engaging in critical self-examination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS