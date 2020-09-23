McDermott Tax Partners Help Start Up Latin America Practice

Law360 (September 23, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- McDermott Will & Emery LLC is adding a designated Latin America practice, led by two tax partners, to assist its clients with business and investments in the region, the firm announced. Miami-based tax partner Michael Silva and Dallas-based tax partner Manuel Rajunov will lead the practice that will focus on international corporate tax planning, cross-border transactions and related regulatory matters, international estate planning and foreign trust administration, the firm said in a statement Sept. 17. The practice also will include the legal areas of corporate governance, bankruptcies and restructurings, debt and equity financing, securities regulation, labor and employment, business immigration and pre-immigration...

