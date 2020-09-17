Purdue Wants Opioid Suit Ch. 11 Shield Extended To March

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- Purdue Pharma LP is asking a New York bankruptcy court to extend the injunction blocking thousands of suits against it over its role in the opioid crisis until March, saying that allowing the stay to expire in October would scuttle the progress it's made in its reorganization efforts. In a memorandum filed in Purdue's adversarial action against states, municipalities and other entities leading more than 2,600 pending civil actions against it, the company told the court that substantial progress has been made in recent months, and allowing the numerous suits to flood in would render all the time, money and effort...

