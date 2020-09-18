Gilead Accused Of Paying To Stave Off HIV Drug Competition

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences Inc. was accused in a new proposed antitrust class action of scheming to keep generic alternatives of its HIV treatment Truvada off the market by paying another drugmaker not to compete. The Jacksonville Police Officers and Fire Fighters Health Insurance Trust filed a complaint in California federal court on Thursday targeting both Gilead and generic-drug maker Cipla. The complaint alleges Cipla received an "unexplained payment" from Gilead so that it wouldn't sell a drug with active ingredients that mirror Truvada's mixture. The payment was probably a license or licenses allowing Cipla to produce other drugs, the complaint said....

