Insurer Wants Out Of Defending Pa. Towing Co. For Extra Fees

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 3:42 PM EDT) -- Motorists Mutual Insurance Co. says it doesn't have to defend a Pittsburgh towing company from proposed class action claims that the company overcharged people whose cars were towed from private property, since none of the allegations involved "accidents" that would be covered under the insurance policies. Motorists told the Pennsylvania federal court Thursday that eight lawsuits, all claiming Howard's Towing and Recovery LLC charged more than the city of Pittsburgh's statutory maximum after removing and impounding their vehicles, stemmed from the towing company's intentional conduct and not accidental occurrences that fell under Howard's insurance policy. "Any fair reading of the complaints...

