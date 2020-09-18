Verizon Sues Miss. Town For Denying Cell Tower Permit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless has leveled a lawsuit against a Mississippi town in federal court, seeking to overturn local officials' denial of the telecommunications company's application for a variance to construct a wireless facility in the city of Corinth. Verizon asserted Thursday that it wants to fill the "significant gaps" in wireless coverage for customers in the city and to meet the growing demand there. But Corinth's Board of Aldermen, which governs the city, rejected the application with no "substantial evidence contained in a written record" and "effectively prohibits the provision of personal wireless service in the vicinity of the proposed facility," the suit...

