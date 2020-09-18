As NJ Readies Tax Hike On Rich, NY's Cuomo Holds Caution

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration is cautioning against calls to increase taxes on millionaires after New Jersey leaders struck a deal to increase taxes on that state's high-earners, noting that New York's richest residents likely pay a higher rate. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has faced mounting pressure to increase revenue while facing an estimated $14.5 billion revenue drop. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) New York State Budget Director Robert Mujica said in a statement Thursday that despite renewed attention to increasing New York's income tax rate on the wealthy because of a deal struck in New Jersey to expand its income...

