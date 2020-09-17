Fertility App Co. Settles With Calif. AG Over Privacy Concerns

Law360 (September 17, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Technology company Glow Inc. will pay $250,000 as part of a settlement to resolve claims that its fertility-tracking app had security flaws that put users' sensitive personal and medical information at risk, the California attorney general's office announced Thursday. The Glow app is designed to track personal medical information like medications, fertility test results, medical appointments and records, ovulation cycle calculations and pregnancy history, but from 2013 to 2016 the app had serious basic security failures that put users' data at risk in violation of Golden State law, according to the complaint jointly filed with the stipulated judgment. For example, the...

