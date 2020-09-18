Goya Asks Court To Rethink Tossing Wage Deductions Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- Goya Foods Inc. has urged a New Jersey federal judge to reconsider a decision to deny its bid to dismiss sales representatives' proposed class action alleging Pennsylvania wage law violations, saying the court had not properly considered aspects of their employment contracts. The Latin American food products company and subsidiary A.N.E. Services Inc. argued Thursday that when U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler declined to toss the lawsuit, he had failed to properly consider their argument that brokers' agreements they signed as part of their job had not given the representatives rights to reimbursable expenses or pay of commissions without deductions....

