Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Tesla's $168M 'Saboteur' Defamation Suit Trimmed

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge said Thursday that a former Tesla employee improperly leaked confidential information to the media and Tesla's statements labeling him a "saboteur" weren't defamatory, but rejected the electric automaker's claim that the employee's actions triggered a $168 million hit to its stock.

Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du ruled on dueling motions for partial summary judgment in Tesla Inc.'s trade secrets suit against Martin Tripp, a former lead process technician at the company's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, who then countersued Tesla for defamation and false light invasion of privacy.

Judge Du cleared a path for Tesla to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!