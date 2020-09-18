Tesla's $168M 'Saboteur' Defamation Suit Trimmed

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal judge said Thursday that a former Tesla employee improperly leaked confidential information to the media and Tesla's statements labeling him a "saboteur" weren't defamatory, but rejected the electric automaker's claim that the employee's actions triggered a $168 million hit to its stock. Chief U.S. District Judge Miranda M. Du ruled on dueling motions for partial summary judgment in Tesla Inc.'s trade secrets suit against Martin Tripp, a former lead process technician at the company's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, who then countersued Tesla for defamation and false light invasion of privacy. Judge Du cleared a path for Tesla to...

