Law360's Pro Say: Ex-Felons Lose Florida Voting Rights Battle

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 9:04 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled on Sept. 11 that Florida can require former felons to pay all outstanding fines and fees before gaining the right to vote, overturning a federal judge's ruling that the requirement was an unconstitutional "pay-to-vote" system that would bar nearly a million people from the ballot box. This Week Ep. 168: Ex-Felons Lose Florida Voting Rights Battle Your browser does not support the audio element. This week we're breaking it all down, including the backstory, the ruling itself and a scathing dissent. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS