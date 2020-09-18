CIA Torture Allegations In Spotlight At Assange Hearing

Law360, London (September 18, 2020, 6:51 PM BST) -- WikiLeaks' release of American diplomatic cables revealed how much pressure the U.S. put on Germany not to prosecute CIA operatives accused of kidnapping and torturing a German citizen more than 15 years ago, a lawyer for Julian Assange said at his London extradition hearing Friday. The claim was made by Assange's lawyer Mark Summers as he summarized evidence from Khaled El-Masri, a German citizen of Lebanese descent who alleges he was captured by the Central Intelligence Agency in Macedonia in 2003, tortured and flown to a secret U.S. military prison in Afghanistan and held without trial. El-Masri claims he was "beaten,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS