Algeria Fights Off Bid To Revive Telecom Investor's $4B Claim

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 7:18 PM EDT) -- Algeria has fended off a bid by one of Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris' companies to revive a $4 billion claim over alleged harassment stemming from its investment in the Algerian telecom Djezzy, which was dismissed as abusive by a tribunal three years ago. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee on Thursday rejected arguments put forward by Luxembourg-based Orascom TMT Investments SARL that the tribunal had exceeded its powers and invented a "putative rule of law" by concluding it lacked the right to bring the claim due to a parallel proceeding that resulted in a settlement. In fact, the tribunal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS