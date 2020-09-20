VoIP Carrier Calls AT&T Dismissal Bid A Delay Tactic

Law360 (September 20, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- AT&T's dismissal bid is just an attempt to drag out a suit accusing it of deliberately "choking and blocking" millions of incoming calls to a VoIP carrier's telephone numbers and is running the company out of business, the carrier told a California federal court Thursday. Voice over Internet Protocol phone services provider HD Carrier LLC argued in an opposition brief that AT&T Corp. is making a baseless argument that it put the dispute solely before the Federal Communications Commission when it filed what AT&T called an "informal complaint" with the agency and urged the federal court to toss it. AT&T's request...

