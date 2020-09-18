US Says Philip Morris Not Exempt From Tobacco Warnings

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The federal government and health groups are pushing back against Philip Morris USA Inc.'s bid to get its HeatSticks cigarettes exempt from a 2018 order requiring corrective warning labels, saying the request is far too broad given the facts of the case. Philip Morris' motion came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized Philip Morris to market its HeatSticks with a label saying they offer reduced exposure to harmful substances compared to other cigarettes. According to Philip Morris, the terms of the 2018 order — which required tobacco companies to publish statements about the negative health effects of tobacco on their products' websites...

