Stark Amron Steers $33M Manhattan Multifamily Loan

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 5:24 PM EDT) -- BankUnited has loaned roughly $33.3 million to a Stellar Management entity for a multifamily property on West 81st Street in Manhattan with Stark Amron & Liner working on the matter, according to records made public in New York on Friday. The loan to Stellar entity Amwest Realty Associates LLC is for 167-175 W. 81st St., which is also known as 441-447 Amsterdam Ave. Mortgage documents filed in New York on Friday indicate Robert Liner of Stark Amron & Liner LLP worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role the law firm played, and Liner couldn't be immediately reached...

