NJ Justices Disbar Suspended Atty Over Missing Affidavit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:37 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has disbarred a suspended attorney for not filing a requisite affidavit, spurning a panel majority's recommendation to extend his suspension and instead siding with the lone dissenting voice of a retired judge who highlighted the ongoing problem of state lawyers failing to meet such obligations. In a two-page order filed Thursday, the court stripped Keith T. Smith of his license to practice law in the Garden State after he "failed to appear on the order directing him to show cause why he should not be disbarred or otherwise disciplined." His checkered past includes pleading guilty to...

