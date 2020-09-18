Ring Security Cam Buyer Can't Rep Class In False Ad Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied certification to a proposed class of Ring LLC security camera buyers, finding the proposed class representative is atypical as he's not bound by the same arbitration agreement that the bulk of the class is subject to. In an order filed Thursday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner said James Andrews can't represent the class, because he has no standing to argue claims that apply to the vast majority of prospective class members who are under the agreement. While Andrews argued he can represent them because the arbitration agreement is unenforceable, the judge ruled that, because...

