Taxation With Representation: Debevoise, Latham, Sidley

Law360 (September 18, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Verizon buys TracFone Wireless for $6.9 billion, real estate company Opendoor is valued at $4.8 billion in a go-public merger, and MetLife buys vision care company Versant for $1.7 billion. Verizon's $6.9B TracFone Acquisition Verizon has agreed to buy Florida-based wireless service provider TracFone Wireless from Mexico's America Movil for up to $6.9 billion, the companies said Monday, in a deal put together with help from Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP. The Debevoise team advising Verizon includes tax partners Erin Cleary and Peter Furci and associate Lena Smith....

